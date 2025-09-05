“From the start, I have always said my child is my priority. My tamati asked me to leave Parliament, and I am leaving for them and for my own wellbeing.

“I leave Parliament with pride, and that is something nobody can take away from me. It was a pleasure and a privilege to represent and work for the communities that carried me here. I am so grateful for their trust and guidance.

“I am leaving Parliament, I am not disappearing. I will continue to fight for people and planet, just not from inside this House.

“Our politics, our democracy and our Parliament should be a place for everyone. My time here has shown that we clearly still have work to do. I hope this experience is something that we can all learn and grow from.”

It is more upheaval for the political party that has this term experienced the scandalous departure of two MPs – Golriz Ghahraman and Darleen Tana – and the death of Efeso Collins.

Doyle replaced Tana in Parliament last year following her prolonged exit.

Next on the Greens’ list is Ilam’s Mike Davidson - a former Christchurch city councillor. He came fourth in the electorate at the 2023 election.

Doyle is expected to leave Parliament on October 3.

Earlier this year, Doyle faced intense scrutiny over old Instagram posts they posted prior to becoming an MP.

That included an image of them and their child contained within an Instagram carousel of various images of a family event.

That carousel was captioned with the phrase “bussy galore”. The account’s name was “biblebeltbussy”.

Bussy is a portmanteau of “boy” and “pussy” and is slang used by some to refer to a male’s anus.

NZ First leader Winston Peters was among those questioning the appropriateness of the posts and called for an investigation.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the time said the term used on social media was “inappropriate” but said it was a matter for the Greens to deal with.

The Greens worked with Parliamentary Security at the time to address what the party said were immense death threats. These were escalated to police when necessary.

Fronting a press conference in April, Doyle said the posts never had a sexual meaning and they didn’t believe they had done anything wrong. They said “bussy” was an “in-joke” and “nickname” given to them by friends.

“Bussy is a reference to me. Bussy is a wordplay of the character from the James Bond novel, Goldfinger, Pussy Galore,” Doyle said.

“Plainly said, it is just about me. It is a reference to myself and no one else.”

The MP said they had a large community of followers on that Instagram account who understood that term referred to them.

“Many cultures and people and communities and friends use nicknames or tongue-in-cheek references to each other in closed group environments and circles of friends,” they said.

However, the MP admitted they had been “politically naive” not to delete their private Instagram account before entering Parliament, as they had been advised to. Although they said they didn’t expect it to lead to “baseless, personal and violent attacks”.

Doyle said at the time they had fielded “a significant number of threats to my life and the safety of my child and family”.

Doyle was away from Parliament briefly amid the heightened attention and spoke with police about the threats.

Some of the “hundreds” of threats “have been so graphic and disturbing that I had been advised not to leave my house, or appear in public, due to real concerns for my security”, Doyle said in April.

“These attacks I’ve faced have been baseless and cruel. Queer people are not a danger to children. This is an outdated and homophobic lie.”

Doyle refused to be “disappeared by hate” and told the Herald at no point did they consider resigning from Parliament.

“This is really important. This fight we are having right now, if I were to sit down and move away from this space, our community would lose a voice, and we don’t have much representation in here.”

