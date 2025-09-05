Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Green MP Benjamin Doyle resigns in reversal of previous desire to stay in Parliament

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Green Party MP Benjamin Doyle admits political naivety in refusing to delete social media posts. Video / Mark Mitchell

Green Party MP Benjamin Doyle is leaving Parliament, in a sudden resignation months after saying they refused to be “disappointed by hate” and did not consider standing down amid questions over their social media posts.

In a Friday afternoon statement, Doyle, who uses they/them pronouns, said in recent months

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save