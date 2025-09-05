Green Party MP Benjamin Doyle is leaving Parliament, in a sudden resignation months after saying they refused to be “disappointed by hate” and did not consider standing down amid questions over their social media posts.
In a Friday afternoon statement, Doyle, who uses they/them pronouns, said in recent months“I have been on a journey of healing”.
“During this time, I have come to the realisation that I cannot complete this journey while in Parliament.
“After having baseless and violent accusations thrown at me, and an onslaught of hate, vitriol and threats of real-world violence directed at me and my whānau, I have decided to move on from Parliament.”
Doyle said their whānau is the “most precious thing in the world”.
“From the start, I have always said my child is my priority. My tamati asked me to leave Parliament, and I am leaving for them and for my own wellbeing.
“I leave Parliament with pride, and that is something nobody can take away from me. It was a pleasure and a privilege to represent and work for the communities that carried me here. I am so grateful for their trust and guidance.
“I am leaving Parliament, I am not disappearing. I will continue to fight for people and planet, just not from inside this House.
“Our politics, our democracy and our Parliament should be a place for everyone. My time here has shown that we clearly still have work to do. I hope this experience is something that we can all learn and grow from.”
“Many cultures and people and communities and friends use nicknames or tongue-in-cheek references to each other in closed group environments and circles of friends,” they said.
However, the MP admitted they had been “politically naive” not to delete their private Instagram account before entering Parliament, as they had been advised to. Although they said they didn’t expect it to lead to “baseless, personal and violent attacks”.
Doyle said at the time they had fielded “a significant number of threats to my life and the safety of my child and family”.
Doyle was away from Parliament briefly amid the heightened attention and spoke with police about the threats.
Some of the “hundreds” of threats “have been so graphic and disturbing that I had been advised not to leave my house, or appear in public, due to real concerns for my security”, Doyle said in April.
“These attacks I’ve faced have been baseless and cruel. Queer people are not a danger to children. This is an outdated and homophobic lie.”
Doyle refused to be “disappeared by hate” and told the Herald at no point did they consider resigning from Parliament.
“This is really important. This fight we are having right now, if I were to sit down and move away from this space, our community would lose a voice, and we don’t have much representation in here.”
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.