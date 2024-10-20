- Golriz Ghahraman’s second bid to avoid a conviction for last year’s $9000 shoplifting spree has failed.
- High Court Justice Geoffrey Venning upheld the district court’s decision, stating the conviction’s consequences were not disproportionate.
- Ghahraman’s defence cited mental health issues, but the Crown argued the offending showed premeditation.
Ghahraman, a lawyer who formerly served as the Greens’ justice spokeswoman, was convicted in June and fined $1600 rather than being ordered to serve a custodial or supervision sentence. But in the Auckland District Court, Judge June Jelas denied her request for a discharge without conviction, which was the basis for an appeal heard last week in the High Court at Auckland.
In a judgment released this morning, High Court Justice Geoffrey Venning said “the consequences of conviction cannot be said to be ‘out of all proportion’ to the gravity of offending in this case” – meaning there was no error in the district court decision.
Ghahraman’s conviction decreased the odds of being allowed to revive her legal career after a seven-year hiatus prompted by her ascension to Parliament.