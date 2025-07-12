The court heard Williams had a significant history of sexual violence, which dated back 40 years.

In 1980 he was convicted of indecent assault and the following year was sent to prison for offensive behaviour.

Then, in 1982, he was jailed for three years and six months for assault with intent to rape. In 1985 he committed another violent rape in Auckland that landed him a lifelong term of preventive detention.

After 33 years in custody, Williams was released in 2018 to a supported living facility in Whangārei.

Things had reportedly been going well, but in December 2023 Williams covered his face with a white balaclava and entered the home of a young autistic man.

He then locked the door behind him.

The young man was on his phone with noise-cancelling headphones and did not hear Williams enter and on seeing him became frightened.

He yelled at him to get out of his room but instead, Williams demanded oral sex.

The victim said no and told him to leave but Williams responded by touching the young man inappropriately.

Before he left, he threatened the victim to “keep quiet, otherwise there will be trouble”.

When Williams was charged in 2024 for the latest offending, he pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by jury. But, one month before the trial was due to start this year, he accepted the charge.

Defence lawyer Jenna Johnson Aufa’i told the court her client should get a discount for an early guilty plea, however, Crown lawyer Pablo Hamber challenged this.

“By the time we’re at a month before, we’ve been prepping the victim to come into court,” Hamber submitted.

“He’s had to go through his court education and sit there and picture what that would be like to give evidence. So while he may not have had to play the game on Saturday, he’s done all of the trainings leading up to it.”

Judge Gus Andree Wiltens said Williams’ significant history needed to be taken into account and the impact on the victim who had been adversely affected.

“I have to have regard for the possibility of rehabilitation, which in this situation, appears rather slim,” the judge said.

Judge Andree Wiltens sentenced Williams to 35 months’ imprisonment and he will be required to go back before the Parole Board for release.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.