Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Government's health reforms review committee divided over Māori role in new system

6 minutes to read
Health Minister Andrew Little is in charge of the reforms. Photo / NZME

Health Minister Andrew Little is in charge of the reforms. Photo / NZME

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The special committee examining the Government's health reforms has completed its final report, which shows MPs divided on the efficacy of the proposed reforms and the place of Māori in the reorganised health system.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.