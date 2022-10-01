Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Government yet to decide what to do with axed Auckland cycle bridge funds one year on

Thomas Coughlan
By
3 mins to read
A concept for the Government's now-axed cycle bridge. Photo / Supplied

A concept for the Government's now-axed cycle bridge. Photo / Supplied

Today marks one year exactly since the Government backed down from its $650 million proposal to build a walking and cycling bridge over Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

On October 2 last year Transport Minister , and promised that leftover funds allocated to it would be used to fund other projects, including Auckland's Eastern busway.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.