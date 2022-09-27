A new harbour crossing has been talked about for decades. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Teams of engineers, architects and lawyers have won contracts to plan and design the next stage for a new harbour crossing and light rail in Auckland, but the cost has still to be finalised

Auckland Light Rail and the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the appointment of the preferred bidders "marks a big step forward to deliver two vitally important projects our city needs to sustainably grow and prosper".

Light rail from the central city to the airport is a flagship policy of the Labour Government costed at $14.6 billion and a new harbour crossing has been talked about for decades with eight studies since 1998.

Artist impression of the proposed $14.6 billion light rail project in Auckland. Image / Supplied

An Alliance of four companies - WSP, Beca, SYSTRA and Cox Architecture - will undertake the next phase of the Waitematā Harbour Connections project to investigate all modes to shape the future of the city and address climate change, said Waka Kotahi transport services general manager Brett Gliddon.

He said by mid-next year, the Waitematā Harbour Connections team plans to deliver a recommendation for a package of transport improvements as part of a Waitematā Harbour Connections Indicative Business Case.

"This will encompass all modes including light rail, buses, connections for walking and cycling, vehicles and freight, along with determining the future use of the Auckland Harbour Bridge. These long-term solutions will require significant investment and involve complex large-scale construction, anticipated to take more than 15 years of design and construction work," said Gliddon.

The companies in the alliance named as the preferred bidder for the next phase of Auckland Light Rail are Aurecon and Arup.

"The Auckland Light Rail alliance will work on a final route for light rail and proposed locations of up to 18 stations. It will also develop light rail's final Corridor Business Case, building on the Indicative Business Case developed by the Auckland Light Rail Establishment Unit, as well as look at how the system will be built and prepare the consents needed for construction," says Auckland Light Rail project director Tommy Parker.

A light rail spokesman said the cost of the two contracts will be known in the next few weeks when the negotiations are finalised and the contracts are signed.

Parker and Gliddon said the two alliances will work closely to ensure an integrated and coordinated response to Auckland's transport challenges.

The proposed light rail route from the central city to the airport. Image / Lukas Clark-Memler

Working together was essential to create a first-class, efficient and fully integrated transport network serving Aucklanders of today and future generations tomorrow, they said.

Transport Minister Michael Wood welcomed the progress on "Auckland's two most transformational transport projects in a generation", saying they will have far-reaching benefits citywide, transforming the way people can get around by giving them more travel choices.

"These are big jobs that will take time to construct. By working together Waka Kotahi and Auckland Light Rail have ensured industry professionals who design mega-projects are able to best plan for the pipeline of infrastructure work across Aotearoa."

Two additional and separate contracts have also been awarded by Auckland Light Rail.

Atkins NZ (SNC-Lavalin) will work with Aurecon and Arup to develop the way light rail is operated and maintained when open. The contract is worth $3.5 million.

Law firms Buddle Findlay and Simpson Grierson will progress the legal work for Auckland Light Rail.