Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Car-free and light rail backer Efeso Collins won't fix congestion in Auckland

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Refusing to build cars into the next harbour crossing will cost the country even more money in lost productivity. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Refusing to build cars into the next harbour crossing will cost the country even more money in lost productivity. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION

This isn't a column about who should be elected Mayor of Auckland. It's a column about who shouldn't be.

Efeso Collins shouldn't be.

Collins seems like a nice man, but being nice isn't

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.