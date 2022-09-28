Many Puhinui Rd homes are at risk of being lost due to the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit Project. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland residents claim they are being forced to hand over homes for the construction of a new Botany to airport route.

But Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency say landowners and occupiers can remain in their properties until the construction process starts which "is expected to be in the next 10-15 years".

A Botany resident said he was distraught after receiving a letter from Te Tupu Ngatahi - Supporting Growth Alliance (a collaboration between Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi NZTA) informing him of their decision to compulsorily acquire his house under the Public Works Act.

Author Ali Shakir came to Aotearoa New Zealand as a refugee in 2008 after being forced to flee his family home in war-torn Iraq.

Shakir said current circumstances reminded him of what had happened to him in his home country, receiving letters forcing him to leave his home.

"It took us a long time to adjust to the new country, a new way of life. It was especially not easy for my mother to travel around the city.

"We worked hard and finally bought our own house in 2018, it is accessible and closer to amenities. My mother can easily walk to shops, the house meets her needs."

Author Ali Shakir was told to hand over his Botany home for the construction of Airport to Botany Rapid Transit Project. Photo / Dean Purcell

But in July, a letter came in the mail from Auckland Transport advising him that his house would be affected by the new airport route project, Shakir said.

"I contacted them [Auckland Transport] about what I should do, they kept telling me nothing was decided at that stage and they would let me know when everything was planned out."

Shakir said he believed it was all pre-planned to limit his ability to take action.

"My concerns were not taken seriously. I told them as a refugee who was forced out of his own home, this is another trauma on top.

"And it felt like they just didn't care. They have not even taken specialist advice on what a house means to people from different backgrounds and cultures. With this huge housing crisis already upon us, they are taking away people's homes. How will they replace so many? I remember in one meeting they said about 450 letters were sent out."

Shakir said he intended to file a complaint to New Zealand Human Rights Commission, the Airport Board, the Minister of Finance and the Mayor of Auckland about the issue.

Shane and Heather Haylock outside their Puhinui Road home which they have lived in for over 25 years. Photo / Dean Purcell

Papatoetoe residents Heather and Shane Haylock have lived in their Puhinui Rd home for 25 years. They also said the news came as a "shock" to them.

"None of the documents or letters showed the extent of houses being impacted, it only talked about public transport and how easy it will get to travel to airport," the couple said.

"It feels like they [Auckland Transport] have sneakily pushed this project through before the local elections. Our whole property is impacted and would be acquired by the agency."

The Haylocks said when they went to see Auckland Transport to ask for the map of the project, they were told it was not possible due to privacy issues.

"We started door knocking, and found many other homeowners from Puhinui Rd right through to Plunket/Grayson Ave had been impacted.

"Our area was recently impacted by a tornado and most houses have just recently been rebuilt, this project will significantly impact them too."

The couple said they didn't want to be forced to sell their house, which had been their children's home.

"Our kids' reaction was that our cat is buried in the backyard; and that they want their children to see where they all grew up... They don't want to turn up to the place and see a bridge or road."

Auckland Transport told the residents consultation has occurred.



However, the Haylocks said they are concerned that the extent and scale of the project have not been shared with the local community until now.

"We should have been consulted even before the project came about. The process to date has not focused on the people directly affected by the project.

"They are saying they would pay us the market rates for our houses when the construction starts, what if by then the market value drops?"

Some of the information residents have received about the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit Project. Photo / Dean Purcell

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said public engagement was conducted during the earlier business case phase for the airport to Botany Rapid Transit Project in 2018 and 2019.

"This two-staged approach allowed the consideration of feedback from project partners, key stakeholders and the community, along with a range of technical assessments, to evaluate options for the rapid transit route and state highway improvements."

Potentially affected property owners, occupiers and businesses within the area were able to participate in this process through mail drops, flyers, community open days, online information, and visualisation, the spokesperson said.

"With the confirmation of the route, we are now engaging again with landowners to let them know how the project might affect their properties and invite them to meet with us so we can better understand what these impacts might mean for them and determine whether the project area can be refined further to manage any potential impacts."

Manurewa MP Arena Williams said she understood why residents were upset.

She encouraged them to reach out to her so they could work with the agencies to make sure they were being treated fairly, Williams said.

"Manukau and Papatoetoe are great places to live and they're growing fast, and we want these residents to stay in the community."

Botany MP and National Party leader Christopher Luxon said staff from his electorate office and the party's transport spokesperson, Simeon Brown, would be receiving a briefing with Auckland Transport about the project on October 17.

"We have separately been contacted by one of my constituents about this issue and have said that we will look into the concerns that have been raised," Luxon said.

"The Botany Rapid Transit Project is a key piece of infrastructure to serve the people of East Auckland and Auckland Transport has determined that this is the best route for the project.

"We appreciate that for some affected residents that this will cause considerable disruption and we hope that Auckland Transport is engaging and communicating with affected residents in an open and empathetic manner."