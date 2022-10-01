A concept for the Government's now-axed cycle bridge. Photo / Supplied

Today marks one year exactly since the Government backed down from its $650 million proposal to build a walking and cycling bridge over Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

On October 2 last year Transport Minister Michael Wood said the bridge was toast, and promised that leftover funds allocated to it would be used to fund other projects, including Auckland's Eastern busway.

But one year on, Cabinet has yet to make a decision on where that money is going.

Last year the Government announced plans for a $650m walking and cycling bridge over the Waitematā as part of its New Zealand Upgrade infrastructure programme, but cancelled it months later after public outcry.

National's transport spokesman Simeon Brown wants answers and said New Zealanders are waiting on the Government to front up with the projects it has decided to fund.

"The whole New Zealand Upgrade programme seems to be in chaos," Brown said.

"Not only are there significant delays in their projects but they can't decide how to reallocate money from their cancelled cycle bridge, which was cancelled a year ago," he said.

He said the Government had an "absolute inability to make decisions and get things done"

A Government spokesman said: "Ministers are currently considering advice on the reallocation of funds from the Northern Pathway. Decisions are expected to be confirmed in the coming month."

Other upgrade projects have been beset by delays and cost overruns. The Herald revealed in August that Waka Kotahi-NZ Transport Agency flagged concerns of cost overruns on many of the existing $8.7 billion worth of transport projects.

Those projects have built-in contingency funds to absorb cost blowouts, but there are fears that inflation in the construction and infrastructure sectors is so great that these contingency funds may be exhausted.

Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said the Government should reallocate all of the funds to other active transport projects like walking and cycling improvements.

"It is the minimum they could do," Genter said.

"The New Zealand Upgrade is a significant investment in transport. If the Northern Pathway is entirely reallocated to highway projects, which have been blowing out in cost, that will influence how carbon-unfriendly the package is," she said.

Brown said "ideology" had caused Labour to fund the cycle bridge.

He said he wanted the Eastern busway funding signed off so work could begin on the project.

Brown said he would also like money directed at projects in South Auckland.

"There are significant delays and inaction happening in the Mill Road corridor as well. That uncertainty is leading to significant challenges in South Auckland," Brown said.