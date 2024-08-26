Advertisement
Government to prioritise beneficiaries for employment scheme support with new targets

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has announced new targets that will see beneficiaries prioritised for financial support through employment schemes.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says “significant numbers” of people who were not receiving a benefit had accessed the employment schemes in recent years.

Non-beneficiaries are eligible for the employment schemes, but the Government believes much of the funding for these schemes should be reserved for beneficiaries before non-beneficiaries.

These schemes include Mana in Mahi, where employers get a wage subsidy and funding for training, and Flexi-wage, where employers get a government-contribution towards the employee’s wage.

“Each participant in Mana in Mahi costs $17,000 and each Flexi-Wage participant costs $8000, so we need to make sure these resources are being spent on those with the greatest need over those capable of obtaining work without it,” Upston said.

The Government’s new targets are:

  • To have 70-75% of those supported by Flexi-wage being people on Jobseeker Support by June 2025 (up from 49%)
  • To have 50-55% of those supported by Mana in Mahi being people on Jobseeker Support by June 2025 (up from 31%)

Upston described the targets as putting beneficiaries “first in the queue for help”. The targets would partly guide how the $1.1 billion available for the Ministry of Social Development’s employment support schemes would be spent.

“Non-beneficiaries will still qualify for employment support, but we don’t want those most at risk of long-term welfare dependency missing out.”

Earlier this month, Upston unveiled a new traffic light system for beneficiaries. Under the scheme, people who receive a benefit with work or social obligations, such as Jobseeker Support, will be given a green, orange or red status depending on their compliance with their obligations.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston during a post-Cabinet press conference earlier this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell.
Once someone is classed as red, they are sanctioned. This could include their benefit being reduced or stopped. New sanctions are being introduced next year for certain benefit recipients.

At the time, Upston also announced new sanctions to come into force next year for some beneficiaries, such as those with dependent children or people under case management who are facing their first obligation failure.

Under the money management sanction, half of a person’s benefit goes on to an electronic payment card that can only be used at approved stores to purchase essentials.

Meanwhile, the new community work experience sanction will require the person to find and complete work experience at a community organisation before the sanction is lifted.

