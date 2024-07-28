Recent Talbot Mills figures showed 51.5% of those polled think new planes should be bought to replace the old ones.

That compares with 27.6% who said no and 20.9% who are unsure.

Luxon has previously said the Government has new military leadership and a Defence capability review underway.

“The 757 replacement will be a component of that and the Defence Force is working on that and will continue to do so ... they’re working on that with pace.”

Last month’s plane breakdown was an enormous distraction for Luxon, during his trip to Japan.

As the plane was being refueled in Papua New Guinea, a Defence Spokesman revealed a fuse had blown on rear of the aircraft; this impacted altitude regulation.





NZ Defence Force Boeing 757, Whenuapai Air Force Base, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, August 07, 2010. Credit NZPA / Wayne Drought

This meant the 757 could not make it to Japan but did have the ability to fly five hours south to Brisbane – which it did, taking the media, the traveling Kapa Haka group and the business delegation to the airport the morning after the breakdown.

Luxon, meanwhile, caught a flight from Port Moresby to Japan, with a five-hour layover in Hong-Kong.

Text messages from Luxon to his Chief of Staff Cam Burrows, obtained through the Official Information Act, show the PM organising a plan to put Trade Minister Todd McClay in charge of those “stranded” in PNG.

“Godspeed,” Burrows told Luxon, ahead of his flight out of Port Moresby.

Meanwhile, Luxon was texting Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran – hatching a plan to get the rest of the delegation from Brisbane to Toyko.

Foran – who was part of the business delegation – along with Air New Zealand Chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh were able to divert an Auckland to Toyko flight to Brisbane to pick up the stragglers.

“Thanks so much for all your help getting the delegation to Japan,” Luxon texted Foran, and Walsh at 1am on Monday, June 17.

“I’ve just landed in HK and we’re here for 5 hours before 4 hr flight to Tokyo arriving in an 8am. Will see you Monday night.”

Foran responded at 5:30am the next morning: “No problem Christopher. A team effort and hopefully the few hurdles we still need to overcome today are surmountable and we will land into Narita tonight at 2000 hours. See you Tuesday.”

Later that day, upon boarding the diverted flight, Foran apologised to passengers for the change in plan, before joining Walsh on drink cart duty – pouring wines to passengers during the flight.