In a social media post, Peters confirmed he had met with Mapou for about an hour this afternoon to discuss the state of New Caledonia and the need for “calm dialogue and reconstruction”.

They reportedly talked about the views of various communities and “France’s valuable role and co-operation” with New Zealand and in the Pacific.

Peters also expressed his desire to travel to New Caledonia this year. It is one of three remaining Pacific countries he has not visited as Foreign Minister this term.

In a media stand-up today, Peters was asked about comments from the French ambassador to the Pacific, Véronique Roger-Lacan, suggesting PIF members were not in accordance concerning a forum-led mission to New Caledonia.

France's ambassador to the Pacific Véronique Roger-Lacan (centre) turns to speak to her neighbouring church-goer during the service in Tonga. Photo / Adam Pearse

Peters, who had long thought there had not been enough time to achieve a mission in time for the forum, denied her claim and said all leaders agreed the mission was needed.

“I suggest that the ambassador get in contact with her boss [about] those sorts of comments because they’re not helpful.”

What’s happening in New Caledonia?

Violence broke out in the capital of Nouméa almost three months ago after a law change in Paris extended voting eligibility to more island residents. The change was opposed by pro-independence groups, who claimed it would marginalise the indigenous Kanak population.

The protests led to 10 deaths, including eight civilians and two French military personnel. According to RNZ, it was estimated more than 800 buildings and businesses had been looted and razed by rioters, with unrest still active in some spots.

The tensions stemmed from the result of an independence referendum, the third of three, in 2021 amid high pandemic fatality levels.

France declined the request of pro-independence Kanak leaders for the referendum to be delayed so local mourning customs could be followed. As such, pro-independence forces boycotted the vote. Turnout reached just 44% and 97% voted against independence – much higher than the two previous referendum results, which just surpassed 50%.

France maintained the final referendum was legitimate. However, Peters raised questions about it in a speech at the Pacific Islands leaders meeting in Tokyo last month.

“To any outsider, the obvious democratic injury of a vastly reduced, and therefore different, sample of voters engaging in the third referendum raises questions about its legitimacy,” he said.

