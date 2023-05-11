Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will give his second pre-Budget speech this morning. Photo / NZME

The gloomy economic and environmental climate will be at the centre of Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s second pre-Budget speech, to be delivered to an audience of business leaders in Auckland this morning.

Robertson’s first speech, delivered in Wellington on Thursday announced the Government had filleted $4 billion over four years from existing spending, which will be repriorisitised to other spending areas.

There will be no similar announcement in this morning’s speech, which will instead focus on what the Government can do in the face of more extreme weather brought on by climate change.

The cost of the cyclone could come to between $9 billion and $14.5b, according to Treasury’s most recent estimates. With climate change making such weather more frequent, Robertson and the Government will make the case for resilient public finances and fiscal sustainability - like returning to surplus.

It is widely expected that with a weakening economy putting pressure on revenue, Treasury’s most up-to-date forecasts, which will be published at the Budget, will delay the surplus beyond 2025, the year Treasury believed the books would return to black when it last updated its forecasts in December.

The speech will cast forward to Budget announcements coming this weekend in Hawke’s Bay, when the Government intends to announce most of the Budget initiatives to do with cyclone recovery in advance of the Budget itself, which will be delivered next Thursday.

This is being billed as a Budget unto itself and includes spending for all affected regions, not just Hawke’s Bay.

Robertson’s first pre-Budget speech preached that now was not the time for tax cuts, saying they could not be sustained while also delivering on public services.

National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis said the speech read like a “resignation letter”.

“Labour have ratcheted up government spending by an extra $1b each week. Today, Grant Robertson could only bring himself to claw back $1b a year.

“In last year’s Budget Mr Robertson sprayed the public money hose around with wild abandon, adding $38b in new spending over four years.

“Now he expects New Zealanders to be grateful that he’s cleaning up a small corner of the spending mess, having only been able to sacrifice less than 1 per cent of overall government spending. It’s simply too little, too late.”

Act leader David Seymour said Robertson’s savings accounted for just 0.7 per cent of the total spend, and just 2 per cent of the amount Labour had increased spending by since 2018.

“In other words, Grant Robertson is standing by 99 per cent of his spending. When you consider the utter waste that has taken place over the last six years, that is an extraordinary statement.”