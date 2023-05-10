Grant Robertson to reveal size of savings in Budget 2023

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will deliver his first speech. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealanders will get a glimpse into how much money ministers have been able to fillet from their departments’ spending this morning when Finance Minister Grant Robertson gives his first pre-Budget speech.

With inflation putting pressure on the Government to keep spending levels down, Robertson gave the hard word to ministers last year that any election-year goodies would need to be paid for by cutting spending elsewhere.

In a speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce today, Robertson is likely to outline just how much spending has been found and how it plays into the amount of spending in this year’s Budget.

Savings have already been found. Plenty of emergency spending was allocated during the pandemic but not actually spent, as the economic downturn was not as severe as was feared.

Robertson gestured towards this in his Budget Policy Statement in December, which marked the beginning of the Budget cycle.

“Ministers have been directed to run a reprioritisation process ahead of Budget 2023 to create space for new initiatives within their existing Budgets, outside of the cost pressures that will be funded from the $4.5 billion operating allowance,” Robertson said.

The operating allowance, the amount of new day-to-day spending in the Budget, is struggling to keep pace with inflation. At the last Budget, Treasury warned the Government would need $3.5b of new spending just to keep pace with rising costs.

Robertson also said that in the prior six months, “$3b of unused spending – mainly from Covid-19 measures – has been returned, including $1.6b in October 2022″.

In his 2019 pre-Budget speech, Robertson used a similar tactic, announcing that 1 per cent of baseline spending had been saved, about $1b at the time.

Robertson will also use the speech to manage expectations about the state of the Government’s books.

A slowing economy has pushed down the tax take and the crashing Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) price thanks to the Government’s undermining of the ETS by rejecting changes proposed by the Climate Change Commission.

This means revenue will be lower than what was expected when Treasury published its last forecasts in December, and there’ll be higher forecast expenses thanks to Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods.

The December forecast booked a small surplus in 2025, but the deteriorating economic situation could push that out further and lead to higher borrowings in the near term.

ANZ economists Miles Workman and David Croy, previewing the Budget earlier this week, warned that “running wider-for-longer fiscal deficits and adding further macroeconomic stimulus to an already out-of-balance economy is potentially problematic”.

They said that with consumer price index inflation high and unemployment low, there was good reason to “consolidate the fiscal position faster than otherwise, but it’s not clear that Budget 2023 will deliver that”.

“Time will tell, but to ensure value for money for taxpayers, and from an economic sustainability perspective, Budget 2023 needs a very clear and credible strategy towards eventual fiscal consolidation. Sovereign credit rating agencies and NZ Inc’s external creditors more generally appear to be watching closely,” they said.