Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Fast-track Approvals Bill backdown on ministers’ powers delivers a nod to the critics but not a buckling - Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Resources Minister Shane Jones set out changes to the government’s Fast-Track Approvals Bill Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government has backed down from giving final sign-off on infrastructure projects under the Fast-track Approvals Bill to just three ministers.
  • Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the changes to the bill made processes simpler and decisions less likely to face legal challenges.
  • Under changes to the bill, projects will now be referred to an expert panel by the Minister for Infrastructure.

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor, based at Parliament in Wellington. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007. She is a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics