The one caveat I would have is that in order to bring forward her plan for what she calls “structured maths” to start next year, she needed a fast $30 million and trashed a te reo language course for educators in order to get it. As Julia Gabel reported this week, an independent assessment of the course showed it was getting high praise from those taking it. The Government is rather trigger-happy when it comes to trashing such programmes, boards of directors and infrastructure projects to boost its own narrative.
This is where the shift by New Zealand to closer security ties with the United States could have real significance, because – as recent events in the Middle East have shown – escalation is more likely than restraint. What may be a set of contained reprisals could quickly become a regional war that could escalate into something bigger.
The US is sending a few thousand more troops to the region where it already has 40,000 stationed. With five weeks to go to the US presidential election, whatever happens is bound to play into voters’ perceptions of who should be Commander-in-Chief. Because it is always easier to campaign than deal with complex realities, the situation is likely to favour Donald Trump over Vice-President Kamala Harris.
More meat on the IP4 bones
The security climate in our own region looks set to change with the elevation of a new Prime Minister in Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, and a new head of Nato, Mark Rutte. Ishiba, a former Defence Minister, wants stronger military co-operation with like-minded countries and has called for a Nato-like alliance in the region as a counter to China’s military rise.
New Zealand is part of Nato’s IP4 with Japan, South Korea and Australia in what used to be an informal grouping of Nato partners in the Indo-Pacific. The informality is very quickly turning into something more formal, with leaders, Foreign Ministers and now Defence Ministers – Judith Collins for NZ – being invited to attend Nato meetings this month with North American and European counterparts.
Former Netherlands PM Mark Rutte held his first press conference this week as the new Nato secretary-general and clearly has ideas about the next steps for the IP4: “... I’m so happy that the Defence Ministers will be participating mid-October in the next Defence Ministerial,” he said. “That is crucial. Why is this crucial? Because Russia gets support from North Korea, from Iran, but also from China. There are also other issues at stake in the Indo-Pacific, and that is why we need to strengthen our ties with our Indo-Pacific partners. And we also have to discuss to get more and more meat to the bone. And of course, we can think of many ways to do that. I’m not going now to go into what that particularly might be, because I want also to discuss this with the Defence Ministers and with the leaders.”