Updated

Government to consider hiking road charges and tolls to help NZTA before end of term

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
National promised no fuel tax hikes this term, but a letter from ministers to NZTA shows they are open to new revenue tools if they are required. Photo / NZME

  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Transport Minister Simeon Brown will consider increasing NZTA’s revenue soon.
  • The Government hints that revenue increases may come from tolls for transport infrastructure projects.
  • Labour and the Greens accuse the Government of breaking its promises on fuel taxes and road user charges.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Transport Minister Simeon Brown have agreed to consider, before the end of the term, ways of increasing NZTA-Waka Kotahi’s revenue if the agency needs more money.

The concession came in a letter from Willis and Brown to NZTA chairman Simon Bridges in which

