Insurers want RMA replacement to prevent people building in ‘dumb places’

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The Insurance Council wants the Government to disincentivise building in bad places. Photo / FIle

The Insurance Council wants the Government to disincentivise building in bad places. Photo / FIle

  • The Government is planning to repeal the RMA and replace it with two new laws, which focus on property rights.
  • The Insurance Council wants the Government to ensure the new regime discourages people from building in uninsurable places.
  • The Government has promised a new National Direction that might achieve this.

Insurers want to make sure the Government’s replacement for the Resource Management Act (RMA) ensures people avoid “building in dumb places”.

Our, shaky, weatherbeaten islands are no paradise for insurers who are nervous about exposure to risks posed by earthquakes and climate change-induced storms such as

