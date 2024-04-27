Residents of Hawke’s Bay knew it might come, but nobody could predict exactly how big the insurance premium hike would be after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Even those whose homes were not flooded or damaged during the extreme weather of February 14, 2023, have been confronted with insurance bills which have increased by more than 60 per cent in some cases as they renew their policy.

But as reporter James Pocock discovered, there are broader factors at play.

Insurers say reinsurance costs and inflation are contributing to premium hikes but the increases are not specific to areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

House insurance premiums had increased by more than 30 per cent over nearly a year, from September 2022 to July 2023, for some parts of New Zealand according to price monitoring data provided to Treasury.

The data showed a relatively smaller increase over the same period for Hawke’s Bay of about 11.5 per cent, from $1732 to $1933, in the average cheapest insurance premium.

That indicated Cyclone Gabrielle had not especially impacted insurance pricing in the region relative to the rest of the country, but Hawke’s Bay residents have recently noted a sharp jump in their premiums as policies are renewed for 2024.

Taradale resident Grant Porter said his home is next to the EIT campus which was 90 per cent flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle, but his own home was unaffected.

Despite that, his insurance premiums with Tower Insurance increased from $3100 annually to $4900 or a 58 per cent increase.

“I kind of understand it, you have got to get your money from somewhere, but I don’t know how they calculated.”

Porter said he knew of others who lived in completely unaffected properties that faced similar or larger hikes.

Heather Vesty, a resident of the Napier suburb Te Awa, said that her combined car, contents and home insurance with Ando Insurance had increased by $2000 from about $5000 to $7000.

Vesty’s home was not flooded during the cyclone, but the last two insurance premium hikes combined mean her premiums have approximately doubled over the last two years.

“There were small increases when we first moved there,” Vesty said.

“This is definitely the biggest increase we have had.”

Tower chief underwriting officer Ron Mudaliar said a variety of factors contributed to the increases some Tower customers in Hawke’s Bay saw, like inflation and increased costs from reinsurers, which is insurance for insurance companies, both of which were common after a large event.

“Part of our commitment to fair and transparent insurance means we take a risk-based approach to pricing, where Kiwis only pay for the individual risks their properties face. While not the primary reason for pricing changes, in some cases customers’ individual flood risk ratings were updated,” Mudaliar said.

A Vero Insurance spokeswoman also cited inflation and increasing reinsurance costs as factors contributing to an increased premium, but added that the increases were not specific to areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Cyclone Gabrielle was a devastating natural hazard event, particularly for those in Hawke’s Bay and surrounding regions, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by it. A large portion of the premium customers are seeing now, though, are due to increases in the portion of their premium that covers other claims costs and reinsurance, which also includes things like the earthquake risk in the region,” the spokeswoman said.

“Our current underwriting response to flood is based on the risk of flooding, so not based on the impact of last year’s events but rather the risk of future flooding. We calculate this using the same methods we use to assess flood risk across the country.”

Alex Johnston, FMG’s chief insurance officer, said several factors go into how FMG prices its insurance including personal needs, circumstances, what was insured, where the client lives and the risk associated with that location, costs to run the Mutual including reinsurance costs, increasing regulatory requirements and levies.

“It’s also important to note that we have also seen the impact of inflation across the claims we pay, an example being the increase in building and equipment costs, meaning an increase in average claim costs,” Johnston said.

“For wider context, responding to Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods was the biggest job we’ve undertaken in our 118-year history. Bigger than the Canterbury and Kaikoura Earthquakes combined.”

He said FMG has settled over 90 per cent of all claims from last year’s events but had made a loss of $15.7m in the last year and needed to adjust prices across the country to remain viable.

FMG was working with clients to help by offering options such as changes to excesses and different payment plans, and the organisation was also looking at ways to reduce its expenses, he said.

