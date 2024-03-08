Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / New Zealand
Premium

Homeowners' heartbreak: Why the EQC and insurance system has let them down

15 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior journalist, NZ Herald

The Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle have left hundreds of homeowners asking why the EQC and their insurance companies have let them down. In a Herald investigation, Jane Phare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.