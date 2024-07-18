Soon after the interview on RNZ, Carr sent a letter to Peters confirming he intended to take action.

But since that letter, on May 2, both potential actions have gone quiet.

A spokesperson for Peters said this week that “no correspondence has ever been received by Mr Peters office or New Zealand First from representatives of the band, Chumbawumba”.

Peters and NZ First told the Herald, they had not heard from Chumbawumba or APRA AMCOS. In fact, they have received no correspondence relating to the Chumbawumba issue at all. The Herald asked APRA AMCOS whether any cease and desist was ever sent, but, as appears to be the pattern, a response was not received by deadline.

Carr also appears to have gone quiet.

“With regards to Mr Carr, since the receipt of a letter from Mr Carr’s Australian lawyers on May 2 outlining instructions to his lawyers to explore legal action, no further correspondence has been received,” Peters’ spokesperson said.

A representative for Carr’s office in Australia said that they didn’t know whether Carr would be taking the issue further.

Not knocked down, Peters is up again in the Northern Hemisphere this week, visiting Japan and South Korea.

In South Korea, he had talks with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-Yul, and National Security Adviser Chang Ho Jin and in Japan, he represented New Zealand at the 10th Japan-Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ meeting (PALM10), hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

