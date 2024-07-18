Deputy Prime Minister and NZ First Leader Winston Peters had a litigious start to the year, attracting legal threats from the band Chumbawumba and former Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr.
But months later, neither Peters himself, nor his party, have received any indication that Chumbawumba or Carr plan to take legal action against him, suggesting their earlier antics this year were just empty tubthumping.
In March of this year, it was reported Peters and NZ First would be forwarded a cease and desist by APRA AMCOS, the music licensing body, to stop Peters and NZ First from playing the song Tubthumping at campaign events.
In a separate incident in May, Carr confirmed an intention to take legal action against Peters after Peters made allegedly defamatory remarks on RNZ about Carr and his views on the Aukus security pact.