Election Results: Drinking with the stars, Seymour toasts to another three years

It seems Act Party Leader David Seymour is enjoying the night possibly, a little too much.

It has been an extremely successful night for Seymour and his party and he could possibly wake up with a sore head tomorrow.

After tonight's results Seymour will now have at least nine other MPs in parliament with him.

Twitter users picked up on Seymour's slurred words during interviews on TV.

David Seymour giving his speech low-key drunk is iconic — emma (@emma_fountaine1) October 17, 2020

David Seymour should be cuffed..

And judging by his drunk as a skunk language he soon will be lol — Tracker McIntosh (@McintoshTracker) October 17, 2020

David Seymour is going to spend the next three years drunk because of all the shenanigans his rogue's gallery of cranks get up to — Lew (@LewSOS) October 17, 2020

How drunk is David Seymour though 😂 #NZElection2020 — Mike Nicholas 🥝 (@mikenicholasnz) October 17, 2020

In an interview with Newstalk ZB a very happy David Seymour seemed a little too happy - slurring a few words here and there. With a glass of bubbles in hand.

"When I said I'd stop drinking, I didn't mean stop drinking champagne on election night," he said.

Earlier in the night Seymour arrived at Act headquarters in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour in style.

On a boat.

When asked what he thought about the support at Act HQ, Seymour replied: "I have a lot of people to thank because so many good people have come out and supported our campaign so I'm just saying thank you."

Seymour told Mike Hosking he was very happy with the vote so far and thanked his neighbours in the Epsom electorate who trusted him enough to re-elect him for another term.

Seymour thanked those who "gave up the hard-earned money after the IRD got it" and made donations towards the Act campaign.

He said his party would continue to push back on the Covid-19 response.

"Along with defending the fundamental freedoms of New Zealanders to their property rights, their freedom of speech and to our autonomy over our own body.

"That's what we believe in because a free society is a beautiful society and that's what the Act Party stands for - the inherent dignity of every individual.

"That's what this team will be standing up for in the Parliament on your behalf every day from tomorrow."

Seymour said it was "bittersweet" because although Act had done well, it was also true that the overall result "is not good for New Zealand".

"For Act this is just a stepping stone for building a platform and an agenda of real reform to make New Zealand a better place. This is not our 2020 campaign election night party.

"This is our 2023 election campaign launch."