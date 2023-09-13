A second TV poll this week is set to show whether Labour’s slump into the 20s continues as both major party leaders get around the country ahead of election day.

TVNZ will release its latest 1News Verian poll at 6pm tonight. The Herald will have live updates of its results.

It comes two days after the latest Newshub Reid Research Poll showed Labour on 26.8 per cent, down 5.5 percentage points, while National polled at 40.9 per cent, up 4.3 points.

Even though Act had dropped 2 points to 10.1, National and Act could form a government on those numbers, earning 66 seats (National with 53 and Act with 13).

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon were also equal in the preferred prime minister stakes on 22.5 per cent in Monday’s poll. Hipkins had dropped 1.5 points with Luxon rising 6.6 points.

This poll was taken after both parties held their campaign launches, Labour’s promise for free dental care for people under 30 years old and National’s proposed tax plan.

In the latest 1News Verian poll last month, Labour crashed to its worst result in that poll in six years, coming in at 29 per cent, down 4 percentage points from the previous poll in July.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins didn't get a good result in August's 1News Verian poll. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile, National had jumped two points to 37 and Act was up one point to 13.

In preferred PM, Hipkins was leading Luxon but only by 1 per cent after the Labour leader dropped 6 points from the last poll.

Hipkins has been in Dunedin today to open a trades training building and announce Labour’s promise to lift the number of places at the Otago Medical School by 95 a year each year next term.

He spent much of his press conference today attacking National’s proposed tax plan, calling on Luxon to release his “secret costings”.

Meanwhile, Luxon visited a factory and small businesses in south Auckland. He was repeatedly asked by journalists why National wasn’t releasing more details that informed his tax plan and what impact its foreign buyers tax would have on house prices, but he didn’t give a clear answer except to say he was confident in his numbers.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.