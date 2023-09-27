A new 1News Verian poll is shortly due to show where the parties are at ahead of tonight’s second leaders’ debate.

In the last 1News Verian poll a week ago, National and Act would have been able to form a government with 61 seats.

National was on 37 per cent (down 2 points) and Act was at 12 per cent (up 2). NZ First had hit the 5 per cent mark.

Labour was on 27 (down 1), and the Green Party on 12 (up 2). Te Pāti Māori was on 3 per cent.

A Newshub Reid-Research poll earlier this week also had National and Act with 61 seats between them - and NZ First bumping over the 5 per cent threshold. That poll went to air hours after National leader Christopher Luxon said he would pick up the phone to talk to NZ First leader Winston Peters if he had to on election night: the first time he specifically ruled Peters in as a potential governing option.

The second leaders’ debate between the two men vying to be the next prime minister kicks off at 7pm tonight.

Labour’s Chris Hipkins and Luxon have spent the afternoon away from the hustings and brushing up on their numbers ahead of the Newshub debate, which is being moderated by Patrick Gower.

Both parties have already released most of their major policies, and with overseas voting starting today and advanced voting starting on Monday, the pressure will be on Hipkins to shake things up and find some way to resonate with voters.

The first leaders’ debate was widely seen as dull and lacking in new information, with Luxon winning by default given he had more to lose and didn’t make any mistakes.

Labour has been roughly 10 percentage points behind National in recent polls, which has shifted more attention towards whether National and Act might need New Zealand First to have the numbers to change the government.

Potential governing partnerships are sure to be raised in the debate, along with the issues that have worried voters the most including the cost of living, law and order, the under-resourced health sector, falling education attainment, house prices, inequality, climate change, and how to breathe life into an economy that has very little wriggle room in the coming years.

There will also be allegations of fiscal holes and lack of economic credibility, which Labour has sought to address with the release of its fiscal plan earlier today.

Hipkins will be seeking to tap into the 53.8 per cent of voters who, according to the latest Newshub Reid Research poll, said they didn’t think National could pay for its tax cuts. National has refused to released the assumptions behind the numbers in its tax package, which has been described by economists as plausible, optimistic, and even “bullshit”.

It’s a line Hipkins has been running since National released its tax package, though whether it has been working in Labour’s favour is questionable.

Earlier this week Luxon said he would pick up the phone to NZ First leader Winston Peters if he needed NZ First to change the government, though his first preference was for a National-Act coalition.

Hipkins and Peters have both ruled each other out, but Luxon said he thought Hipkins would seek Peters’ support if it meant another term. Hipkins has rubbished this, claiming Peters is an agent of chaos even though he was part of the 2017-2020 coalition government with Labour.

A third leaders’ debate will be held next week.

Derek Cheng is a senior journalist who started at the Herald in 2004. He has worked several stints in the press gallery team and is a former deputy political editor.




