Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Economic credibility missing in action - Jenée Tibshraeny

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
The debate between the current Finance Minister and finance spokespersons from the top four polling parties will help you make an informed and purposeful decision when it comes time to vote. The debate will be moderated by Saturday Mornings on Newstalk ZB host, Jack Tame.

OPINION

As we approach the October 14 election at a time when the world is riddled with uncertainty, the major parties are pitching themselves as the safe choice.

They recognise that people don’t have the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business