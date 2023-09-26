How Labour expects to keep the books in order while keeping its election promises if re-elected is being revealed this morning.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokesman Grant Robertson are presenting Labour’s fiscal plan at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland at 10am.

The fiscal plan is expected to include much of what has already been revealed in the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu), which came out earlier this month and showed no recession, and a return to surplus in 2027.

It also showed the economy growing 2.6 per cent on average over the next four years, unemployment rising to 5.4 per cent next year, and annual wage growth forecast to average 4.8 per cent over the next four years compared to CPI inflation of just over 2 per cent.

In the September 2023 quarter, annual net migration was forecast to peak close to 100,000, and house prices were expected to reach annual growth of 3.9 per cent by June 2027.

Robertson, in revealing the Prefu, said the economy was turning a corner.

Labour has had a rule to keep net debt below 30 per cent of GDP. Robertson is expected to address how he expects to keep this while spending the money he needs for Labour’s election promises.

Those include GST off fruit and vegetables, free dental care for those under 30 by 2026, subsidised public transport for those under 25, and boost to Working for Families.

