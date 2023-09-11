Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Election 2023: Government opens the books with Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update - how bad is it?

Thomas Coughlan
By
12 mins to read
Heather du Plessis-Allan, Barry Soper, Phil O'Reilly and Richard Hills thrash out the big political issues in the lead up to Election 2023.


ANALYSIS

On Tuesday the Government “opens the books”, revealing the shape of the public finances and Treasury’s best guess at what the economy will look like in the uncertain future.

One thing we can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics