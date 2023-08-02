Public service bosses called in as Government accounts plunge deeper into the red

Finance Minister Grant Robertson met with public service bosses today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has alleged there is a $20 billion hole in the Government’s revenue as a result of the weakening economy.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s office said the statement was untrue.

In a press statement, Peters alleged public service chief executives had been called in by Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes on Wednesday to “find and claw back cuts of 10 per cent of core Crown spending to the Consolidated Fund”.

A deficit of $20b would be very large. The Covid-19 deficit in 2019/20 was $23b, and the current deficit is forecast to be just $7b.

The Herald has confirmed public service chief executives met with Robertson as recently as today. It is understood spending restraint was discussed.

Bosses have also been advised to restrain spending growth - although this is hardly unusual.

Robertson foreshadowed tough decisions when answering a patsy question in the House, and in a press release issued earlier on Wednesday.

“Further hard choices may be required as we navigate a pathway through this deteriorating global environment,” he said.

Winston Peters is alleging a $20b hole in the public finances - a claim the finance minister denies. Photo / Alex Burton

As the economy dips into recession, tax receipts have dried up, coming in billions of dollars lower than forecast.

The Government can choose to fund that deficit through borrowing or spending cuts.

Of concern to ministers will be the fact that revenue is coming in far, far lower than expected.

According to the Government’s most recent accounts, businesses paid 10.7 per cent less tax than expected in the 11 months to May.

The Crown received $2b less in corporate tax than the Treasury forecast at the Budget, less than two months prior.

It meant the Government’s deficit (measured by Obegal - Operating Balance Excluding Gains and Losses) was $2.1b larger than forecast.

The Budget Economic and Fiscal Update forecast a $7b deficit for this year, rising to $7.6b next year. The deficit turns into a $600m surplus in 2026.

National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis said she had been aware of discussions in the public service about the deteriorating fiscal position.

She said it was a pity the Government was only now looking at restraining its own spending.

Everything will be answered on September 12, when Treasury publishes its updated forecasts in the Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update.



