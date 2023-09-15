Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Audrey Young - The National Party’s tax costings problem isn’t going away

Audrey Young
By
7 mins to read
The debate between the current Finance Minister and Finance Spokespersons from the top four polling parties to help you make an informed and purposeful decision when it comes time to vote. The debate will be moderated by Saturday Mornings on Newstalk ZB host, Jack Tame.

OPINION

This is a transcript of Audrey Young’s subscriber-only Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click on your profile at nzherald.co.nz and select ‘Newsletters’. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

Welcome to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics