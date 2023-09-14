The debate between the current Finance Minister and Finance Spokespersons from the top four polling parties to help you make an informed and purposeful decision when it comes time to vote. The debate will be moderated by Saturday Mornings on Newstalk ZB host, Jack Tame.

The economic credentials of the four biggest parties will be on show tonight at the ASB Great Debate in Queenstown.

Labour’s Grant Robertson, National’s Nicola Willis, Act’s David Seymour and the Greens’ James Shaw will argue the relative merits of their respective plans for the economy while trying to dent the credibility of their opponents.

It is usually a loud and lively affair with a very engaged audience who have submitted questions for the speakers.

Tonight’s debate, starting at 7pm, will include Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers and ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt, and will be moderated by TVNZ’s Jack Tame.

Front and centre will be National’s proposed tax package, Labour’s economic record through the pandemic and natural disasters, Act’s plans to cut billions of dollars in funding to the public service, and the Greens’ wealth tax to fund, among other things, a universal basic income.

It follows a report this morning that said the National Party’s new tax proposal on foreign buyers was unlikely to raise the revenue it expects to use to fund tax cuts.

The report - by economist Sam Warburton, former Reserve Bank head of financial markets Michael Reddell and Corelogic head of research Nick Goodall - modelled three different scenarios that had revenue estimates well below the more than $700 million in revenue National says it will raise from the policy each year.

The different scenarios would leave a hole between $453.7m and $526.8m a year - up to $2.1b over the four-year period.

National has released some of the basic assumptions behind its numbers and a summary from economics consultancy Castalia, but has refused to release the modelling behind its numbers.

Willis has said National used conservative figures and it was “hardly surprising to have different economists disagreeing about things”.

“National is confident in our figures.”

Economists have also slammed Labour’s key policy to take GST off fruit and vegetables.

The latest polls show support for National climbing into the high 30s/low 40s, and National and Act able to form a parliamentary majority without needing New Zealand First.

This week the Government opened its books in the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update, or Prefu, which showed no forecast recession, a return to surplus in 2027, economic growth at an average of 2.6 per cent in the next four years and wages growing at 4.8 per cent a year - faster than inflation.

It showed there was enough money to keep the lights on, but undertaking ambitious spending commitments or responding to another crisis would require serious trade-offs.

Willis said it showed a Government addicted to spending that had left the cupboards bare, while Robertson claimed it showed responsible economic management.

The Crown’s tax revenue for the year to June was $2.9b lower than forecast in May, leading to a Government deficit of $10b - $3b more than anticipated.

Treasury noted how the Government has spent more than anticipated in recent years. If the Government spends $1b more in Budget 2024 than planned, there would not be a return to surplus over the 10-year projected period.

Derek Cheng is a senior journalist who started at the Herald in 2004. He has worked several stints in the press gallery and is a former deputy political editor.