Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Audrey Young - Christopher Luxon’s tax pitch comes back to haunt him

Audrey Young
By
7 mins to read
James Shaw shut down David Seymour to applause from the studio audience. Video / TV1

OPINION:

This is a transcript of Audrey Young’s subscriber-only Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click on your profile at nzherald.co.nz and select ‘Newsletters’. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

Welcome to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics