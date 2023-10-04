Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Nicola Willis wouldn’t necessarily try to show Adrian Orr the door if she was finance minister

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
National's finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis wouldn't go so far as to say she would show RBNZ governor Adrian Orr the door. Photo / Alex Burton

National's finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis wouldn't go so far as to say she would show RBNZ governor Adrian Orr the door. Photo / Alex Burton

National’s Nicola Willis is confident she’d be able to work alongside Reserve Bank (RBNZ) governor Adrian Orr if she became finance minister.

“I’m a professional, Adrian Orr is a professional, and it’s actually important both

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business