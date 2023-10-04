Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Audrey Young - Labour MPs need basic lessons in campaign discipline

Audrey Young
By
4 mins to read
National campaign manager Chris Bishop will pounce on ill-discipline. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National campaign manager Chris Bishop will pounce on ill-discipline. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Despite attempts by Labour to downplay ill-discipline by MPs about a wealth tax, there is only one clear answer that Labour candidates should be giving on the hustings to questions about it. It’s campaigning 101

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics