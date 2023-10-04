Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Christopher Luxon’s surprise hair salon visit, jokes about death, and hints at fears of NZ First Government

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
Christopher Luxon on the campaign trail at Riccarton Mall. Photo / George Heard

Christopher Luxon on the campaign trail at Riccarton Mall. Photo / George Heard

National leader Christopher Luxon is an extrovert.

That is one obvious conclusion from the election campaign. Luxon has been irrepressible.

On Tuesday, he walked the length of Christchurch’s Riccarton Mall, stopping for selfies with whoever

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics