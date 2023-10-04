Voyager 2023 media awards

Election 2023: Lower house prices please, say National and Act candidates

Simon Wilson
By
6 mins to read
Act leaders David Seymour and Brooke van Velden have both spoken this week in favour of lower house prices. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Falling house prices were welcomed this week by Act leader David Seymour, his deputy Brooke van Velden and National’s Epsom candidate Paul Goldsmith.

The surprise confessions came during candidate debates in the electorates of Auckland’s

