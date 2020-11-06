Election 2020: National loses two seats, Labour and Māori Party gain one

Maori party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer will be a list MP.

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The final election results are in and National has lost two seats, Labour has gained one, the Māori Party is back with two seats and the "yes" campaign on recreational cannabis has lost.

The Electoral Commission released the final results of the 2020 election today, confirming that the Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi has won Waiariki over Labour's Tamati Coffey, who will still be in Parliament as a list MP.

Maori Party and Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But with an increase to 1.2 per cent in the party vote, Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer will enter Parliament as a list MP.

Three seats have changed hands since the provisional results: Labour's Priyanca Radhakrishnan has won Maungakiekie over National's Denise Lee, Labour's Willow-Jean Prime has won Northland over National's Matt King, and Labour's Emily Henderson has won Whangārei over National's Shane Reti.

Reti will remain in Parliament as a list MP, but Lee and King are out of Parliament pending any recounts.

Their electorate losses and list positions mean that Maureen Pugh - who already started packing up her office in anticipation of losing her seat - keeps her place as a National list MP.

Northland is now the country's most marginal seat, with a 163 vote margin, and applications for any recounts have to be filed with a District Court by November 11.

Henderson is Labour's new MP, while Green MP Chloe Swarbrick has held on to Auckland Central.

Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick. Photo / Alex Burton

The final results - which include 504,625 special votes, or 17 per cent of the total - will not change the parliamentary majority that Labour holds, or the Labour-Greens cooperation agreement that has already been signed.

But they determine the number of each parties' MPs in Parliament.

The provisional results three weeks ago were: Labour on 49.1 per cent (64 seats), National on 26.8 per cent (35 seats), Act on 8 per cent (10 seats), the Greens on 7.6 per cent (10 seats), and the Māori Party with the seat of Waiariki.

The final results have Labour on 50 per cent (65 seats), National on 25.6 per cent (33 seats), Act on 7.6 per cent (10 seats), the Greens on 7.9 per cent (10 seats), and the Māori Party with 1.2 per cent (two seats).

The final referendum results are 65.1 per cent (down 0.1 per cent) supporting the End of Life Choice Bill in the euthanasia vote, and 50.7 per cent (down from 53.1 per cent) voting against legalising recreational cannabis.

Legalising cannabis for recreational purposes was one of two referendums this year. Photo / Supplied

Fifty per cent is the largest share of the party vote for Labour since 1946, and the first time a party has won 50 per cent or more of the party vote since National in 1951.

It is also the largest gap between Labour and National since the two-party system began in 1938.

National MP Shane Reti. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Official turn out for the 2020 election was 82.2 per cent, up from 79.8 per cent in 2017 and 77.9 per cent in 2014.

Far more people voted in advance - 67.7 per cent - than in previous elections.

Final enrolment was 94.1 per cent of eligible voters, the highest since 2008.