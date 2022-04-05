Voyager 2021 media awards
Derek Cheng - Pondering as Ashley Bloomfield moves on as Ministry of Health chief

5 minutes to read
Dr Ashley Bloomfield will leave his position as director general of health in July. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By
Senior writer

OPINION

No one deserves an extended break more than Ashley Bloomfield.

He's had very few breaks since the start of the pandemic, and probably since he took over as director general of health in 2018.

