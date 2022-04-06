Focus Live: Chris Hipkins gives Covid-19 update

There are 12,575 new community cases to report today, continuing the trend downwards.

There are 654 people in hospital, with 23 in ICU.

There are a further 15 deaths to report, including people who have died over the previous four weeks.

These deaths reported today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 443 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 18.

Of these people, three were from the Auckland region, five from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, one from Nelson Marlborough, one from West Coast, one from Canterbury, and one from South Canterbury.

Two were in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s, and seven were over 90.

Delays in reporting deaths can be linked to people dying with, rather than from, Covid-19 and the virus being discovered after they had died.

On the coming winter

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is speaking alongside Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins this afternoon, soon after announcing his decision to resign at the end of July.

Bloomfield said the sector was preparing for winter with a baseline of cases and extra infectious diseases not seen for years due to the border closures.

Bloomfield said for Omicron it was particularly important to get a booster vaccine.

People could also get Covid more than once and evidence showed vaccination offered better protection than earlier infection.

Bloomfield said unvaccinated people, and those without a booster made up a disproportionate number of those in hospital.

Covid-19 had also brought basic health measure lessons that would be useful in winter.

On boosters

Hipkins announced this morning that from tomorrow young people aged 16 and 17 can get a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after completing their primary course.

The announcement follows Medsafe's provisional approval of the vaccine as a booster dose for this age group.

In March, Bloomfield said he had received advice from the Covid Technical Advisory Group that boosters should be available for 16- and 17-year-olds and the Government has made a decision on whether to go ahead with that.

Currently only those aged 18 and over are eligible for boosters.

Both Hipkins and Bloomfield are also expected to discuss the ongoing Omicron outbreak as today's case, death and hospitalisation numbers are released.

On Monday, Cabinet decided to keep the country at the red light setting until at least before Easter, saying it needed to wait until hospitalisations were lower before easing to orange.

However, much of the focus will be on Bloomfield after his surprise resignation.

Bloomfield announced this morning that he would step down at the end of July – almost a year before his term was due to end in June 2023.

In an email to Ministry of Health staff, Bloomfield said he believed it was the right time to go because the Covid-19 response was more settled ahead of the Government implementing major reforms of the health system.

"It's a good time for me to step back and allow a new director- general to shape and lead the organisation in future.

"The DG role is complex and challenging at any time and, with a one in 100 years pandemic, the last two years have been particularly challenging and intense," Bloomfield said in the email.

"I've done everything I set out to do when I came into the role."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged his service during the Covid-19 era, saying he had been central to the Covid-19 response.

The latest numbers in the Omicron outbreak will also be released about 1pm.

Yesterday there were 23 Covid-related deaths reported and 14,120 new cases in the community.

A total of 692 people were in hospital, including 30 patients in intensive care.

Bloomfield also sounded a caution about the prospect of the XE strain arriving in New Zealand, saying it was likely tougher restrictions would be needed if it landed, including gathering limits.

The World Health Organisation has issued a warning about XE, a new strain of the Covid-19 Omicron variant which appears to be 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2 Omicron, the current strain circulating in New Zealand.

The new variant is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains and regarded as a "recombinant", being formed from at least two other viral sources.