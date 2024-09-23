The Government inherited multiple issues across multiple ministries and spent the first few months unbundling the major problems. The deeper it dived, the worse the issue and the costs got.

The motels being exited from contracted emergency housing (clockwise from top left): Midway Motel, Emerald Spa, Tuscany Villas, Malones Motel. Photos / Kelly Makiha

Some big costs like Auckland’s light rail, Three Waters, the Māori Health Authority and new Cook Strait ferries were quickly cut after the pulse of each of the projects were DNR – Do Not Resuscitate – and their plugs were pulled.

Provided the data Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka released on Sunday is right, then this Government can take a bow, having accomplished more during its first 10 months in office than some Governments did in a full term of addressing the emergency housing dilemma.

Between December 2023 and the end of August 2024 – around 10 months – the total number of households living in emergency housing motels reduced by 57%, from 3141 households to 1365.

Potaka said the big part of the reduction was partly due to a change the Government made in April, when children became its No 1 priority. Children who had been in emergency housing for more than 12 weeks were put to the top of the emergency housing list, Potaka said.

Children should always have been No 1 on the priority list.

“So far, thanks to Priority One, we’ve seen around 645 households move from emergency housing into social housing.

“That includes over 1311 children who no longer have to live in unsuitable dank motels.”

That’s great news for the 1300+ kids who have been moved into a home but there are still more than 1000 children and around 500 families waiting in the motel departure lounges for their exit plans.