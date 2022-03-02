02 March 2022. Violent scenes erupted outside Parliament as police moved in to clear the occupation that has been disrupting the capital for over three weeks. Video / NZ Herald

02 March 2022. Violent scenes erupted outside Parliament as police moved in to clear the occupation that has been disrupting the capital for over three weeks. Video / NZ Herald

A heavy contingent of police officers is lined up on some central Wellington streets this morning following an infamous day in New Zealand's recent history in which a 23-day occupation of Parliament by protesters ended in violent and fiery scenes.

Eighty-seven people were arrested and seven police officers injured on a day in which hundreds of officers moved in on the occupation - culminating in a mid-afternoon swarming of Parliament's grounds.

Story continues after live blog below

Story continues

Some protesters set tents alight as they were shunted off Parliament's lawn by riot police, leading to frightening scenes in front of the Beehive.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is "angry and deeply saddened" by the "desecration" of Parliament grounds by protesters.

While many of the protesters were successfully dispersed, a small group continued to engage in violence into the early evening - hurling bricks, paving stones, rocks, traffic cones, poles and wood at officers.

Police said the streets around the Parliament precinct were now "generally quiet" although a small number of protesters were still stationed near the Victoria University Pipitea campus.

"Police will maintain a high level of visibility in and around the Parliament precinct area overnight. Wellingtonians can expect to see police reassurance patrols as they come into the central business district in the morning, allowing them to return with confidence.

The 87 arrests were for a range of offences including trespass, possession of restricted weapons and wilful damage.

The seven injured police officers have a range of minor and serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Some injuries were caused by thrown objects. "Staff were also showered with paint, petrol and water from a high-powered fire hose," police said.

"Police would like to thank the Wellington community for the patience and support shown to our staff."

How Parliament's protest was obliterated

Fires and riots broke out at Parliament when police and protesters clashed and a protest occupation site was wiped out.

Violence intensified mid-afternoon as police built on an early morning breakthrough in nearby streets before dismantling an encampment that had come to seem immovable.

The occupation ended after 23 days with a major clean-up looming after what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the desecration of New Zealand's Parliament.

The protesters and occupiers arrived for different reasons, and reacted in different ways when police seized a strategic intersection and then advanced on the camp yesterday.

Through much of the occupation, many protesters called for an end to Covid-19 vaccine mandates, although other grievances were aired.

By 3.30pm yesterday, a stream of people were leaving the encampment.

A woman standing by a makeshift gate protesters had fashioned on steep steps in front of the Beehive said she no longer knew what she was doing.

Nearby, another woman stood beside a wooden table, turned on its side, with a wreath on top.

The table had been used to store chalk which people used to draw on a long high wall.

But the art some protesters and visitors created, much of it celebrating peace and love, was soon overshadowed by smoke from burning tents and trees.

A lone protester facing police officers in front of burning tents on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The woman at the table said she was leaving, as she couldn't afford to get broken bones.

North of the steps, advancing riot police met resistance as some protesters threw chairs and chunks of wood.

Explosions were heard sporadically as flammable material in tents ignited.

One man in the protest camp raised his hands in despair, shaking his head as he walked away from the violence.

"Get out, it's all on fire," another protester yelled.

The 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds has ended. Photo / Mike Scott

But another implored people nearby to give her a lighter so she could torch a tent.

As a playground in the gardens burned, a man in the crowd blamed authorities for the chaos and referred to actions in the occupation's first week.

"Because you aggravated everybody in the night-time and you hit them with your sprays."

Further down the gardens, some protesters were angry, tearing structures down and throwing materials at police.

Projectiles included planks of wood, fire extinguishers and metal poles. At 3.30pm, some in the crowd threw rocks and bottles at police.

More riot police were deployed near the Beehive. Across the garden, police sometimes moved back as projectiles rained down, but their next advance always seemed to capture more ground.

Police built on territorial gains in the morning to clear protesters from Parliament yesterday afternoon. Photo / Mike Scott

On the forecourt wall, people stood, virtually all with their phones out as a plume of smoke billowed in the middle of the campsite.

Some protesters called for milk and poured it over each other's faces after being pepper-sprayed.

By 4.20pm, a small group of young adults near the main Beehive entrance were agitated, fashioning weapons and throwing bottles at police.

A young male tried hurling what seemed like a plastic bottle at police but his aim was off and it drifted sideways, then struck an elderly woman on her head.

Outrage and confusion erupted among protesters and it seemed a single policeman broke the line, running at the crowd, appearing to inspire his colleagues to do the same.

This prompted a group of protesters to flee to the steps.

"Who's got petrol?" one teenager asked at the top of the Beehive steps.

Further away, a protester yelled: "Burn the Law School, it's timber!"

Lawn sprinklers, which Speaker of the House Trevor Mallards infamously switched on in the occupation's first week, were turned on again, this time to help damp down the fires.

Police cleared the gardens, which were left strewn with garbage, flattened tents and debris, but outbursts of violence kept erupting on the fringes.

A police officer was taken in a stretcher towards waiting paramedics in front of the Beehive.

A few minutes later, another policeman with a head injury emerged, bloodied.

On the far side of the CBD, armed police with gas canisters exited a truck on Courtenay Place.

Closer to Parliament and shortly before 6pm, police appeared to fire rubber bullets and rioters retreated.

Colleagues help a police officer injured during clashes with protesters on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

87 people were arrested by the early evening for offences including trespass, wilful damage, and possession of restricted weapons.

Up to 50 vehicles were towed and about 30 more left, police said in a statement.

Police blocked the road and footpath between the Cenotaph and Lambton Quay.

Rioters tore up bricks from paving to throw at police and a car reportedly tried driving into police on Bunny St.

"No guys no," a protester pleaded, trying but failing to stop people ripping up the bricks. "This is not what we came here for."

The Wellington Live Facebook page said a dark-coloured station wagon drove at police.

"This is just too much, Wellington," a correspondent on the page said.

Police turned a fire hose on some protesters near Parliament, and rioters threw a rock and smashed glass doors to Victoria University's Pipitea Campus.

By 6.15pm, protesters were spread across Featherston Rd, as rush-hour traffic continued. But the crowd appeared to have been greatly dispersed.

Police then moved into Victoria University's Law School, ripping up tents.

As night fell, police urged people to keep away from CBD areas near the railway station, Pipitea campus, and northern end of Lambton Quay.

A volunteer group called The Big Clean-Up offered to clear out rubbish and other waste to make the area safe.

National Party MP Mark Mitchell, a former policeman, said cops showed restraint and intent yesterday.

"In actual fact, in terms of what they're facing, and what the whole country has seen what they're facing, the outcome is as good as we could have hoped for."

Earlier, police took control of key intersections as a depleted and seemingly deflated group of protesters lost ground.

In a clinical series of moves unlike any seen previously in the occupation, police swooped around the protest perimeter.

By 6.30am, it seemed at least 125 police were on Mulgrave St, before crossing the Aitken St line where concrete barriers were placed.

Emotional, sometimes desperate scenes emerged near the Court of Appeal after some protesters were pepper-sprayed yesterday morning.

By 6.47am, police had taken control of the National Library, opposite the Court of Appeal and diagonally opposite Parliament's gardens.

The police movement cut multiple protest groups off from each other.

One protest spokesman, Leighton Baker, said the Human Rights Commission had been asked to attend the protest.



"This has from day dot been a peaceful protest and we're going to keep it that way," he said on a Facebook Live interview in the morning.

At the barrier near the Cenotaph, a man in an orange hi-vis vest yelled into a road cone to amplify his voice, saying police were using excessive force.

"This is not okay. This is disgraceful behaviour by our New Zealand Police Force."

A man on a pushbike gave him the thumbs up, and a woman yelled "bullsh*t".

- Reporting by: John Weekes, Michael Neilson, Nick James