There are 2365 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and two Covid-19 related deaths. Video / NZ Herald

PROTEST LATEST

Hundreds of police armed with riot shields have stationed themselves around the protest in Wellington this morning.

The early morning action has prompted protesters to urge people to stay in their tents and stay calm.

The officers have blocked off access at the intersection of Hill and Molesworth Streets. Forklifts are also operating again, moving concrete blocks closer up Aitken Street.

Protesters are now gathering at Hill Street along the police line. One is telling the others the best plan is to hold up photos of their children.

A member of the crowd says police alerted protesters last night to the plan to move the concrete blocks closer towards Parliament. Police have indicated they will move the concrete blocks on Molesworth Street about 100 metres closer towards Parliament.

It appears police's intention is to free up more streets for Wellingtonians.

A protester is explaining to the crowd that some kaumātua - presumably associated with the protest - were aware of police's plan.

Many of the protesters however seem to be unaware of the police's plan, indicating a poor level of communication between those at the head of the protest and its members.

A woman, who appeared to be trying to access her car past the police's barricade line, was shoved into a car by an officer with a riot shield, drawing cries of anger from protesters.

The action comes as "Genuine protesters" are said to no longer be in control of the behaviour at Parliament after human waste was thrown at police officers.

The incident followed police erecting checkpoints early on Monday morning to keep new vehicles from arriving at the protest. The afternoon was largely calm but stand-offs flared again on Monday evening.

Near the Cenotaph shortly after 7pm, a scuffle broke out when police swooped on a man in the crowd. One man yelled up the Beehive steps asking for protesters to assist.

A man in the protest crowd set off fireworks at the intersection before other protesters grabbed the firework and handed him over to police.

Another man with a beer bottle in his hand started posturing and yelling "warriors" but a protester berated him.

"Are you here to mess it up for us all?" another protester yelled at him.

Across the road, a bus to Karori waited to get through with traffic backed up behind.

Police surround a protester's car on Bowen St during day 14 of the Covid-19 convoy protest and occupation at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Please clear the road, and police will have no reason to advance," a protester with a loudspeaker said. "There is no confrontation unless we make a confrontation."

An onlooker said the man pulled from the crowd was a troublemaker.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said the most antisocial aspects of the occupation showed genuine protesters were no longer in control of the behaviour.

"Spillage of effluent into stormwater drains, throwing of human waste at police officers, disruption and intimidation at the courts and the University are unacceptable".

Chambers said moves to close off the area around Parliament to arriving vehicles were proving successful.

About 5.30pm, dozens of police lined Bowen St and dozens more people watched from across the road as a dispute emerged over a white station wagon in the street.

A man took a close interest in the car's right rear wheel and then embraced a woman who appeared to be the vehicle owner.

Some tempers flared again on Bowen St about half an hour later.

"You better smash that film up bro, or you're gonna get done," one protester yelled across the road at someone he thought was a journalist.

Another protester urged him to be calm, telling him it was a peaceful protest.

A scuflle broke out near the Cenotaph shortly before 7.30pm as police appeared to remove a man from the crowd. Photo / George Heard

The annoyed protester swore back at him and indicated he'd been hurt in the ribs in a scuffle with police.

A cyclist coming down Bowen St then gave the middle finger in the general direction of the protesters before 11 police officers left the scene.

Police previously indicated more local patrols would be carried out to reassure local residents, students and businesses, and keep traffic flowing.

And six protest groups said the vast majority of attendees were peaceful but the early morning police activity had agitated some on the convoy occupation's 14th day.

Nearby, the Supreme Court seemed to be cleared of obstruction.

The Chief Justice said that court, the Court of Appeal and Wellington High Court will stay closed this week — not due to the protest, but because of the pandemic's impact on staffing levels.

Earlier, Jacinda Ardern affirmed a position to not engage with protest groups but indicated some the traffic light system could be relaxed in a few weeks.

That would depend on the Omicron chapter of the pandemic behaving as it had done in some other countries — surging fast, infecting many, then subsiding quickly.

The protest at Parliament has attracted a wide range of people and visitors.

Police officers manning barricades on the corner of Lambton Quay and Whitmore Street. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former TV newsreader Liz Gunn, who has equated mandatory vaccinations with rape, was at the protest scene and yachtsman Sir Russell Coutts made an appearance yesterday evening.

Coutts told Newstalk ZB the national conversation around vaccines and mandates had lacked critical debate allowing people to share perspectives.

Ardern and Deputy PM Grant Robertson urged those who wanted to attend just out of curiosity to consider the impact the occupation had on local business and students.

"Whilst some may simply be interested, I think they wouldn't want to send a message of support for some of the messaging you've seen down there," the PM added.

"The police are trying and working very hard to enforce a barricade around the side. I'm sure you would not want to make their job any harder."

Robertson, Wellington Central MP, urged people to think of workers, students, residents and others who faced obstruction.

"If you're here because you're curious, think about the level of disruption that has been caused to all of those people and the harassment those people are currently receiving."

The PM said she believed most New Zealanders would disagree with the protester groups' demands.

On broader disagreements over policy, Ardern added: "I do not for a moment believe that differences of opinion mean that we are divided as a nation."

Six protest groups released a message indicating some protesters were agitated after the early Monday morning police action.

"As those of you who have visited the site previously will know, 95%+ of people present on site are mainstream New Zealanders demonstrating in an entirely peaceful manner.

"The vast majority of people here are highly aggrieved that they've lost their jobs, have vaccine-injured family members, and their children are very upset about what's happening to them at school."

The Combined Protest Groups called on the Government to take note of Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce's comments about similar protests.

"The worst thing you can do to any substantial group that is isolated is tell them they deserve to be isolated," Joyce told the Sydney Morning Herald.