There are 2365 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and two Covid-19 related deaths. Video / NZ Herald

A second region of the country now concerned about Covid-19 testing delays is set to introduce the use of rapid antigen tests from tomorrow.

Rapid antigen testing (RAT) will be available at Waikato Community Testing Centres.

Greenwood and Founders Theatre carpark testing sites will be the first to provide RATs and given to those who fit the criteria.

However, RATs will be rolled out to the other Waikato testing sites throughout the week depending on the demand for testing in those areas.

Greenwood and Founders Theatre carpark testing sites will be the first in Waikato to provide RATs. Photo / NZME

This comes a day after RATs were rolled out across Auckland testing sites, as Covid-19 test results for both regions are currently taking longer to process at laboratories as testing demand has grown.

People who are directed to have a rapid antigen test will be given advice on what to do if they return a positive result, they will most likely be advised to get a PCR test to confirm a positive result.

"The use of rapid antigen testing, alongside PCR testing, will speed up the testing process as demand increases," a Waikato DHB spokesperson said.

"As the outbreak grows more people will have Covid-19 and there will be more close contacts we need to test."

The DHB also warned some test results could take up to seven days as DHB laboratories continue to expand capacity.

"Waikato DHB's laboratory continues to expand capacity but is advising that non-priority test results may require up to seven days at this time as there are still high numbers of tests being submitted for those who do not meet the criteria."

Waikato recorded 136 cases today and there are currently 1523 active cases in the region.

As testing demand goes up, the Waikato DHB is asking people to ensure they meet the testing criteria. The DHB said there have been "high numbers of people" who do not meet the testing criteria.

People should get tested if they are unwell with cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as a close contact or have been instructed to do so by health officials.

Executive Lead Covid-19 response Maree Munro said people who need to get tested should do so.

"We're asking people to please continue getting tested, but to make sure they match the testing criteria so our system remains responsive and accessible and our public health resources are allocated effectively."

The use of rapid antigen testing, alongside PCR testing, would improve this process at a time of exceptional demand in phase 2, provided the Community Testing Centre queues are freely available for those who really need a test, the Ministry of Health said earlier today.

"We are anticipating continued high demand at our Covid-19 testing sites, so our request is to, please, be patient. Our frontline staff across the health sector are doing the best they can to help in a timely way."

The DHB said community testing centres have increased screening of those seeking a test to help prevent those who do not need a test from waiting in line.

"We are also asking all those identified as essential or critical workers to make this clear to the testing staff."