Covid 19 coronavirus live updates: Are there any new cases linked to the AUT student? Ministry of Health to update

The Ministry of Health is sending today's Covid update via a statement. Photo / 123rf

The Ministry of Health is set to reveal whether there are any new community cases connected to the Auckland quarantine cluster.

The update will today be provided in a statement from the ministry about 1pm.

Yesterday there were three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand and all were in managed isolation.

But one was a neighbour of the AUT student in the Vincent St apartments who returned a "weak positive" which was being investigated further.

The person initially tested negative but the weak positive came in a further test.

The person was already in managed isolation due to being a close contact of the AUT student. Auckland Regional Public Health is tracing any outstanding contacts.

There was increased demand for community testing across Auckland's testing network with 5400 tests done in Auckland alone – more than half of it in general practices.

The ministry continued to urge Kiwis to use the Covid Tracer app with just one in five app users scanning codes.

"The ministry continues to encourage everyone to scan the QR codes wherever they see them, as the more we all scan, the safer we'll all be.

"The faster we can contact trace, the quicker we can get ahead of the virus and prevent spread in the community."