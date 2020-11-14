Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: How will first vaccine available in New Zealand work?

7 minutes to read

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out in New Zealand early next year, subject to final tests and approval. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

An mRNA coronavirus vaccine that could arrive in New Zealand as early as next year, subject to final tests and regulations, would be the latest incarnation of the immunology revolution that's sweeping science. Professor Graham

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.