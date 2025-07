Two people had a lucky escape after a car hit a power pole in Dunedin and caught fire this afternoon.

The crash was on Port Chalmers Rd near St Leonards Dr in Dunedin about 1.30pm.

A video shared with the Herald shows the car ablaze on the roadside with thick smoke billowing from it.

Police said it was a single-vehicle crash, blocking one lane.