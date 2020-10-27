Covid-19 coronavirus: Latest case number updates from health officials

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health is poised to update whether there are any new cases of Covid-19 today.

Yesterday was the fifth day in a row of no new community cases.

The ministry will send the update in a statement about 1pm.

Yesterday there was one new community case of Covid-19 in managed isolation - a traveller from Britain.

New Zealand also reached the milestone of 100 million QR scans using the Covid Tracer app after a campaign to get Kiwis to keep recording their movements.

The Health Ministry was also waiting for results from the second test of a toddler in Japan who tested positive upon arrival after testing negative in New Zealand.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the result could have been a false positive and they considered the case to be "very low risk" for New Zealand.

Before the toddler and his family left New Zealand, they flew from Napier to Auckland on Thursday, October 22, on Air New Zealand flight NZ5018.

Anyone else on that flight should be alert for symptoms.