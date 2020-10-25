Covid 19 coronavirus: Cluster clampdown proves system working - but don't get smug, warns epidemiologist

Leading epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the Sofrana Surville cluster, involving the marine engineer who worked on the ship and two other confirmed cases, should be counted among at least five other border failures. Photo / Supplied

After four days and no new community cases of Covid many Aucklanders are starting to feel like the city has dodged a bullet that could have potentially plunged it back into lockdown.

But leading epidemiologist Michael Baker is warning people against "getting smug" about the success, saying that could lead to complacency.

Instead of dodging a bullet, he said the limited spread of the latest Covid-19 cluster is proof our systems are working.

For the fourth day in a row there were no new community cases of Covid-19 yesterday despite more than 37,000 tests being processed since the marine engineer tested positive last weekend.

There was also another historical case added to the tally yesterday after an old managed isolation case was investigated and reclassified. That person has already recovered.

The Health Ministry said testing in Auckland had been "pleasing" and nationwide there were 5,396 tests processed which it said was a "strong weekend figure".

Baker said New Zealand would only be completely in the clear 28 days after the marine engineer went into isolation on Friday, October 16 - but Kiwis could grow increasingly comfortable the longer we go without new cases.

Baker said the Sofrana Surville cluster, involving the marine engineer who worked on the ship and two other confirmed cases, should be counted among at least five other border failures.

Those include the central Auckland border hotel lift worker, the quarantine nurse and the man who tested positive after finishing a stay in managed isolation.

But Baker said the "fundamental difference" between these and the Auckland August outbreak was that the source of the latter was unknown, so Covid-19 was able to spread undetected and unimpeded.

"There's a very positive pattern. And I think we will tribute to the good work done by the Ministry of Health, the staff involved in contact tracing and the staff involved in testing - which is really frontline primary care workers and departure workers.

"So it's really good news for New Zealand and just demonstrating the really high performance of these systems."

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday the latest community cases weren't causing him heightened levels of anxiety as it appeared to be well contained. Instead Hipkins said he had "just normal levels of anxiety".

Baker said the systems working was no excuse for New Zealand - and Kiwis - to "get smug" about the fact we're "succeeding".

The systems should be continuously reviewed as more evidence comes to light, especially in relation to how frequently border staff should be tested, he said.

"Every time we detect a case in a border worker, or a contact of one, is a failure and we shouldn't call it anything else. We have to respond just like any system does to those failures and learn how to minimise them.

"And we've been doing that and that's why our system is now working well and it appears to be very effective."

On top of the system reviewing itself, Kiwis also can't afford to get complacent again and should all stay home if sick and get advice about whether they need a test, have a face covering and know when to use it and keep track of their movements.

In lieu of a bluetooth solution, Baker said people should keep using the Covid Tracer app if they have it.

Ministry of Health data shows QR code scans have plummeted since their peak of 2.5 million at the start of September.

The day before the marine engineer tested positive on October 17 there were 497,353 - the lowest since before the Auckland August outbreak.

Despite the return of community cases with two others confirmed, daily scans in the Covid Tracer remained low and hovered around 500,000.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield stepped up his messaging about the app last week ahead of the Labour Day long weekend, saying getting into good habits now could ensure a good summer break over Easter.

He also "strongly encouraged" Kiwis to use face coverings on public transport and planes and consider the country to be in a "level one plus".

And on Friday, Hipkins and Bloomfield gave a press conference in the Beehive Theatrette and both implored New Zealanders to use the app again.

"The more we scan, the safer we'll be," Bloomfield said.