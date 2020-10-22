Covid 19 coronavirus: Close contact of engineer tests positive; 8 new cases at the border

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 today - one in the marine engineer cluster and eight in managed isolation.

Seven of the cases in managed isolation are among the fishing crew in Christchurch, the other person arrived from Iran.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 66.

The Auckland metro DHBS are monitoring demand for testing and will open more if needed, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said data from the push notification sent about Auckland pub The Malt showed a very low number of people had signed in.

Bloomfield reminded the media not to doorknock close contacts of Covid-19 cases.

"The more we scan, the safer we'll be."

He reminded everyone it was free to get tested, wherever you're tested.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Bloomfield are giving an update on the latest Covid-19 cases from the Beehive theatrette in Wellington.

Bloomfield thanked New Zealanders - especially Aucklanders - "for doing the right thing" as it would help their families and communities stay safe.

Hipkins also thanked the team of five million for playing their part - but said there was no room for complacency and New Zealanders needed to be constantly on alert no matter the alert levels.

Hipkins said the fact we were managing the latest cases within alert level 1 was reassuring and they were a reminder the pandemic was rampant.

Ahead of the long weekend, Hipkins asked that anyone who's sick to stay home, call Healthline and get a test.

He also asked people to use the Covid Tracer app and to wear a face covering in places where you can't physically distance, like on public transport or planes.

Anyone with the Covid Tracer app will get a notification this afternoon reminding them to use the app, he said.

He reminded businesses QR codes should be displayed prominently.

"We know how to prevent the spread of Covid 19 in New Zealand, we've done it many many times."

Yesterday's cases

Yesterday there were no new community cases and two in managed isolation that weren't connected to the fishing crew in a border hotel in Christchurch.

Bloomfield yesterday said the small cluster appeared to be well-contained and his ministry wasn't yet recommending a shift in alert levels.

The cluster started when a marine engineer is believed to have been infected while working on a ship and then passed it onto two others.

There are three confirmed cases related to the cluster.

Between the cases, they visited a pub, a gym and a marine supply store before testing positive on Auckland's North Shore.

Snap Fitness in Browns Bay said in a Facebook message the case was at the facility on Saturday, October 17 between 9am and 12.30pm.

The gym was informed the person was at the gym "while infectious" but "not symptomatic".

Auckland Regional Public Health Service said people who attended an "I Am Hope" 28-day Challenge Boot Camp or went to the facility on October 17 are considered close contacts.

Those people should isolate immediately and get a test then stay in isolation until they get their result. They should give staff at the testing site the code SURV-TM4CL1 which is unique to the Snap Fitness exposure event.