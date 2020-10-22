Weather: Labour Weekend's hot 28C stunner - but winter warning for Monday

It's looking sizzling hot in the east of both islands this holiday weekend as soaring temperatures usher in a long-awaited taste of summer.

The mercury is set to skyrocket to a whopping 28C in Christchurch and Kaikoura on Sunday, and equally toasty temperatures as high as 26C for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

But MetService is warning the balmy conditions will be short-lived and some parts of the South Island will experience a drastic 15C drop in less than a day, plunging the region into winter.

"That'll be an important thing for people to keep in mind when they're going away this weekend, that Sunday and Monday will be two completely different stories," MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

She said for much of the weekend the North Island would wake to cloudy skies before the sun burned through, ushering in fine weather. But showers would pepper parts of the island over both days.

"In the afternoons, right through to Sunday, we do expect some showery conditions especially in central, western and northern parts of the North Island," she said.



The best weather is reserved for eastern coastal regions of both islands where warm temperatures will send the mercury rocketing up to nearly 30C.

Christchurch and Kaikoura are both looking to hit 28C and Ashburton and Timaru are likely to reach 27C.

Check out the wave of warmth that is coming to Aotearoa by way of Australia this long weekend 🌬️ 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/KoBfxBzr2d — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 21, 2020

As well as the high temperatures, Canterbury is also in line for strong winds on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the west of the island a heavy rain watch has been issued for Westland and Fiordland.

Here's a peek at how maximum temperatures are looking as we head into the long weekend. Some fairly toasty high's over eastern parts of Aotearoa this Saturday and Sunday, and the Far North not looking too shabby either! Look for your place at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^AB pic.twitter.com/0MWTPDCYlE — MetService (@MetService) October 19, 2020

But Makgabutlane said Monday would usher in a drastic change in temperatures in the south, which would have people reaching for their winter woollies overnight.



"From Sunday into Monday one of the places to see one of the biggest drops is Ashburton and Timaru. On Sunday they're expected to reach 27C and then on Monday their maximum is only 12C. It's a drop of 15C," she said.

Temperatures would remain summer-like in the North Island for the holiday weekend, she said.