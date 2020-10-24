Covid-19 Coronavirus: Are there any new cases of Covid-19 today? Ministry of Health set to update

Rendering of Covid-19 cells. Photo / 123rf

The Ministry of Health is set to update whether there's any new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation or in the community today.

Yesterday there were 11 new Covid-19 cases and all were in managed isolation. There were no new cases in the community.

Five of the cases were part of the day-six testing of international fishing crew in Christchurch.

Today's update will be provided by the Ministry of Health about 1pm.

Yesterday the ministry continued to stress the importance of isolating and getting a test if you feel unwell.

There are seven community testing centres open over the long weekend at:

• Northcote Community Testing Centre,

• Northcare Accident and Medical, Whānau House in Henderson,

• Western Springs Community Testing Centre,

• the Whânau Ora Community Clinic in Wiri,

• the Otara Community Testing Centre,

• the North Harbour stadium carpark in Albany

Testing is also available across metro Auckland at a number of urgent care clinics and general practices over the long weekend - all tests are free of charge.

As well, the Ministry of Health continued its campaign to get Kiwis using the Covid Tracer app to record their movements for contact tracing purposed.

"The more we scan, the safer we'll be. The faster we respond, the faster we stop it.

"If you can't or don't want to use the app, we encourage you to use the written sign-in that businesses should have available, and for your own records use another method that works for you, like the NZ Covid Tracer booklet."

The booklet can be downloaded from the ministry's website.